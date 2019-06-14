2019 Independence Day celebrations - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2019 Independence Day celebrations

By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
(WSIL) -- Communities throughout our region will celebrate Independence Day with special events and fireworks displays. If you know of an event that is not on our list, please send the information to news@wsiltv.com.


FRANKLIN COUNTY 

Christopher
Thursday, July 4
Dennison Park

Rend Lake Fireworks Festival
Saturday, July 6
4 p.m. - 10 p.m. 
Spillway Event area
Food, music, and fireworks

West Frankfort
Friday, July 5
West Frankfort City Park

GALLATIN COUNTY 

Equality
Thursday, July 4
Cardinal Park
Concessions, music, fireworks

Shawneetown
Thursday, July 4
Shawneetown City Park

HAMILTON COUNTY

McLeansboro
Thursday, July 4 
Lake McLeansboro

HARDIN COUNTY

Hardin County Heritage Festival
Elizabethtown
Saturday, July 6

JACKSON COUNTY

Carbondale
Thursday, July 4
SIU campus
Parking in the Banterra Center lots
Rain date: Friday, July 5

Murphysboro
Thursday, July 4
Riverside Park
Music, concessions, fireworks

JEFFERSON COUNTY 

Mount Vernon Salute to Freedom
Thursday, July 4
Mt. Vernon Outland Airport
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Entertainment, concessions, kid zone, fireworks

JOHNSON COUNTY

Goreville Freedom Fest
Thursday, July 4
Parade, kids' fun zone, entertainment, food, fireworks

Vienna
Friday, July 5
Vienna Ballpark

MARION COUNTY

Centralia
4th of July Celebration
July 1 - July 4
Fairview Park
Carnival, games, rides and food vendors
10 a.m. July 4: 4th of July Veterans Parade
July 4 at dusk: Fireworks

MASSAC COUNTY

Metropolis Hometown Celebration
6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, July 5
Harrah's Metropolis
Inflatables, food, music, fireworks display
$5 cash donation benefiting Back to School Supply Giveaway

PERRY COUNTY

Du Quoin
Wednesday, July 3
Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

POPE COUNTY

Eddyville
4th of July Celebration
Saturday, July 6
Community garage sales    8 a.m. - 2 p.m. 
Car Show                            9: 30 a.m. - 12 p.m. (registration)
                                            2:00 p.m. (awards begin)
Bake sale                            10 a.m. - until gone
BBQ                                    10 a.m. - 9 p.m. 
Crafts and Vendors             10 a.m. 
Kids' games                        6 p.m. 
TNT Fun Bounce                7 p.m. 
Heather Nicole Thompson and the Revolvers         7 p.m. - 9 p.m. 
Fireworks                            9:30 p.m. 

Golconda
Friday, July 5
Courthouse lawn
5 p.m.: Activities for kids, food and drink vendors, horse and buggy rides
6:30 p.m.: Mason "Little Hank" Ramsey free concert
8:30 p.m.: Lighted boat parade on the Ohio River
Dark: Fireworks display on the Ohio River
 

RANDOLPH COUNTY 

Steeleville
4th of July Events
American Legion Park
Carnival, food, live music
9:40 a.m. Firecracker 3K
10 a.m. Parade
10 p.m. Fireworks

SALINE COUNTY

Eldorado
Thursday, July 4
Eldorado High School

Harrisburg
Friday, July 5
Saline County Fairgrounds

UNION COUNTY 

Anna
Thursday, July 4
Anna City Park
Rain date: July 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Nashville
Thursday, July 4
Nashville Memorial Park

WAYNE COUNTY

Fairfield
Thursday, July 4
Southwest Park

WHITE COUNTY

Carmi
Thursday, July 4
White County Fairgrounds

WILLIAMSON COUNTY 

Carterville
Thursday, July 4
Cannon Park

Herrin
Thursday, July 4
Herrin Park

Johnston City
Friday, June 28
5 p.m. 
Arrowhead Lake
Music, food vendors, kids' activities, fireworks

Marion
Thursday, July 4
Knights of Columbus Hall

KENTUCKY 

Paducah 
2019 Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 4
Paducah riverfront
1 p.m. Food vendors begin serving
4 p.m. Live music and entertainment begins
5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Kidz Zone
9:15 p.m. Fireworks 

MISSOURI 

Cape Girardeau
Thursday, July 4 
Arena Park
8 p.m. Patriotic music by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band 
8:30 p.m. Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award presentation 
9:15 p.m. Fireworks
 


 

