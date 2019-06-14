2019 Independence Day celebrations

(WSIL) -- Communities throughout our region will celebrate Independence Day with special events and fireworks displays. If you know of an event that is not on our list, please send the information to news@wsiltv.com.



FRANKLIN COUNTY

Christopher

Thursday, July 4

Dennison Park

Rend Lake Fireworks Festival

Saturday, July 6

4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Spillway Event area

Food, music, and fireworks

West Frankfort

Friday, July 5

West Frankfort City Park

GALLATIN COUNTY

Equality

Thursday, July 4

Cardinal Park

Concessions, music, fireworks

Shawneetown

Thursday, July 4

Shawneetown City Park

HAMILTON COUNTY

McLeansboro

Thursday, July 4

Lake McLeansboro

HARDIN COUNTY

Hardin County Heritage Festival

Elizabethtown

Saturday, July 6

JACKSON COUNTY

Carbondale

Thursday, July 4

SIU campus

Parking in the Banterra Center lots

Rain date: Friday, July 5

Murphysboro

Thursday, July 4

Riverside Park

Music, concessions, fireworks

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Mount Vernon Salute to Freedom

Thursday, July 4

Mt. Vernon Outland Airport

Gates open at 5 p.m.

Entertainment, concessions, kid zone, fireworks

JOHNSON COUNTY

Goreville Freedom Fest

Thursday, July 4

Parade, kids' fun zone, entertainment, food, fireworks

Vienna

Friday, July 5

Vienna Ballpark

MARION COUNTY

Centralia

4th of July Celebration

July 1 - July 4

Fairview Park

Carnival, games, rides and food vendors

10 a.m. July 4: 4th of July Veterans Parade

July 4 at dusk: Fireworks

MASSAC COUNTY

Metropolis Hometown Celebration

6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, July 5

Harrah's Metropolis

Inflatables, food, music, fireworks display

$5 cash donation benefiting Back to School Supply Giveaway

PERRY COUNTY

Du Quoin

Wednesday, July 3

Du Quoin State Fairgrounds

POPE COUNTY

Eddyville

4th of July Celebration

Saturday, July 6

Community garage sales 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Car Show 9: 30 a.m. - 12 p.m. (registration)

2:00 p.m. (awards begin)

Bake sale 10 a.m. - until gone

BBQ 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Crafts and Vendors 10 a.m.

Kids' games 6 p.m.

TNT Fun Bounce 7 p.m.

Heather Nicole Thompson and the Revolvers 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Fireworks 9:30 p.m.

Golconda

Friday, July 5

Courthouse lawn

5 p.m.: Activities for kids, food and drink vendors, horse and buggy rides

6:30 p.m.: Mason "Little Hank" Ramsey free concert

8:30 p.m.: Lighted boat parade on the Ohio River

Dark: Fireworks display on the Ohio River



RANDOLPH COUNTY

Steeleville

4th of July Events

American Legion Park

Carnival, food, live music

9:40 a.m. Firecracker 3K

10 a.m. Parade

10 p.m. Fireworks

SALINE COUNTY

Eldorado

Thursday, July 4

Eldorado High School

Harrisburg

Friday, July 5

Saline County Fairgrounds

UNION COUNTY

Anna

Thursday, July 4

Anna City Park

Rain date: July 5

WASHINGTON COUNTY

Nashville

Thursday, July 4

Nashville Memorial Park

WAYNE COUNTY

Fairfield

Thursday, July 4

Southwest Park

WHITE COUNTY

Carmi

Thursday, July 4

White County Fairgrounds

WILLIAMSON COUNTY

Carterville

Thursday, July 4

Cannon Park

Herrin

Thursday, July 4

Herrin Park

Johnston City

Friday, June 28

5 p.m.

Arrowhead Lake

Music, food vendors, kids' activities, fireworks

Marion

Thursday, July 4

Knights of Columbus Hall

KENTUCKY

Paducah

2019 Independence Day Celebration

Thursday, July 4

Paducah riverfront

1 p.m. Food vendors begin serving

4 p.m. Live music and entertainment begins

5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Kidz Zone

9:15 p.m. Fireworks

MISSOURI

Cape Girardeau

Thursday, July 4

Arena Park

8 p.m. Patriotic music by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band

8:30 p.m. Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award presentation

9:15 p.m. Fireworks





