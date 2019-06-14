2019 Independence Day celebrations

(WSIL) -- Communities throughout our region will celebrate Independence Day with special events and fireworks displays. If you know of an event that is not on our list, please send the information to news@wsiltv.com.
FRANKLIN COUNTY
Christopher
Thursday, July 4
Dennison Park
Rend Lake Fireworks Festival
Saturday, July 6
4 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Spillway Event area
Food, music, and fireworks
West Frankfort
Friday, July 5
West Frankfort City Park
GALLATIN COUNTY
Equality
Thursday, July 4
Cardinal Park
Concessions, music, fireworks
Shawneetown
Thursday, July 4
Shawneetown City Park
HAMILTON COUNTY
McLeansboro
Thursday, July 4
Lake McLeansboro
HARDIN COUNTY
Hardin County Heritage Festival
Elizabethtown
Saturday, July 6
JACKSON COUNTY
Carbondale
Thursday, July 4
SIU campus
Parking in the Banterra Center lots
Rain date: Friday, July 5
Murphysboro
Thursday, July 4
Riverside Park
Music, concessions, fireworks
JEFFERSON COUNTY
Mount Vernon Salute to Freedom
Thursday, July 4
Mt. Vernon Outland Airport
Gates open at 5 p.m.
Entertainment, concessions, kid zone, fireworks
JOHNSON COUNTY
Goreville Freedom Fest
Thursday, July 4
Parade, kids' fun zone, entertainment, food, fireworks
Vienna
Friday, July 5
Vienna Ballpark
MARION COUNTY
Centralia
4th of July Celebration
July 1 - July 4
Fairview Park
Carnival, games, rides and food vendors
10 a.m. July 4: 4th of July Veterans Parade
July 4 at dusk: Fireworks
MASSAC COUNTY
Metropolis Hometown Celebration
6 p.m. - 11 p.m. Friday, July 5
Harrah's Metropolis
Inflatables, food, music, fireworks display
$5 cash donation benefiting Back to School Supply Giveaway
PERRY COUNTY
Du Quoin
Wednesday, July 3
Du Quoin State Fairgrounds
POPE COUNTY
Eddyville
4th of July Celebration
Saturday, July 6
Community garage sales 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Car Show 9: 30 a.m. - 12 p.m. (registration)
2:00 p.m. (awards begin)
Bake sale 10 a.m. - until gone
BBQ 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Crafts and Vendors 10 a.m.
Kids' games 6 p.m.
TNT Fun Bounce 7 p.m.
Heather Nicole Thompson and the Revolvers 7 p.m. - 9 p.m.
Fireworks 9:30 p.m.
Golconda
Friday, July 5
Courthouse lawn
5 p.m.: Activities for kids, food and drink vendors, horse and buggy rides
6:30 p.m.: Mason "Little Hank" Ramsey free concert
8:30 p.m.: Lighted boat parade on the Ohio River
Dark: Fireworks display on the Ohio River
RANDOLPH COUNTY
Steeleville
4th of July Events
American Legion Park
Carnival, food, live music
9:40 a.m. Firecracker 3K
10 a.m. Parade
10 p.m. Fireworks
SALINE COUNTY
Eldorado
Thursday, July 4
Eldorado High School
Harrisburg
Friday, July 5
Saline County Fairgrounds
UNION COUNTY
Anna
Thursday, July 4
Anna City Park
Rain date: July 5
WASHINGTON COUNTY
Nashville
Thursday, July 4
Nashville Memorial Park
WAYNE COUNTY
Fairfield
Thursday, July 4
Southwest Park
WHITE COUNTY
Carmi
Thursday, July 4
White County Fairgrounds
WILLIAMSON COUNTY
Carterville
Thursday, July 4
Cannon Park
Herrin
Thursday, July 4
Herrin Park
Johnston City
Friday, June 28
5 p.m.
Arrowhead Lake
Music, food vendors, kids' activities, fireworks
Marion
Thursday, July 4
Knights of Columbus Hall
KENTUCKY
Paducah
2019 Independence Day Celebration
Thursday, July 4
Paducah riverfront
1 p.m. Food vendors begin serving
4 p.m. Live music and entertainment begins
5 p.m. - 8 p.m. Kidz Zone
9:15 p.m. Fireworks
MISSOURI
Cape Girardeau
Thursday, July 4
Arena Park
8 p.m. Patriotic music by the Cape Girardeau Municipal Band
8:30 p.m. Southeast Missourian Spirit of America Award presentation
9:15 p.m. Fireworks
