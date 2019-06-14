Missouri governor on European trade mission - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri governor on European trade mission

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson is on a trade mission in Europe.

Parson left Friday for his first trade mission since becoming governor a year ago. He's visiting France, then Germany and Switzerland.

In France, the governor and first lady plan to go to the Normandy American Cemetery and honor the dead with a wreath-placing ceremony. He's also participating in a roundtable with French CEOs to promote Missouri's business climate.

Parson will attend the Paris Air Show to meet with Missouri aerospace companies including Boeing.

The trip ends June 22. It's being funded by the Hawthorn Foundation, a nonprofit that has paid for similar trade missions for former governors.

