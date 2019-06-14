Cops have person of interest in fatal shooting in Walgreens - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cops have person of interest in fatal shooting in Walgreens

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Police in Chicago say they have a person of interest in the fatal shooting of a woman inside a Walgreens store.

The woman was killed Wednesday night. Police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says store employees said the shooting was related to a possible shoplifting incident. He says on Twitter that a person of interest "has been identified for questioning."

The woman's name hasn't been released. The Chicago Tribune reports that store video shows the woman being thrown to the floor by a non-employee and shot.

The drugstore chain says it's cooperating with police and is committed to providing a safe environment for workers and customers.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.