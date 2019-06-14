Wet weather for the weekend

WSIL - The chance for rain and storms returns to the area for the weekend. ...
WSIL - The chance for rain and storms returns to the area for the weekend. ...
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- News 3 has been honored by the Illinois Broadcasters Association for reporting and photojournalism.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- News 3 has been honored by the Illinois Broadcasters Association for reporting and photojournalism.
(WSIL) -- Thousands of cases of all-purpose flour are being recalled because they might contain E. coli.
(WSIL) -- Thousands of cases of all-purpose flour are being recalled because they might contain E. coli.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Four vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday on Interstate 57 in Franklin County.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Four vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday on Interstate 57 in Franklin County.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- "Bowfishing 101" will explain the equipment, methods and regulations of the growing sport.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- "Bowfishing 101" will explain the equipment, methods and regulations of the growing sport.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- The Armed Forces has set up a temporary no cost clinic in Cairo.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- The Armed Forces has set up a temporary no cost clinic in Cairo.
MARION (WSIL) -- Some of Marion's most memorable spots have been highlighted in a new book.
MARION (WSIL) -- Some of Marion's most memorable spots have been highlighted in a new book.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- This fall the Better Business Bureau will honor businesses and non-profits that do exceptional work.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- This fall the Better Business Bureau will honor businesses and non-profits that do exceptional work.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The cool, dry weather this week will come to an end this weekend with a very unsettled pattern taking shape.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The cool, dry weather this week will come to an end this weekend with a very unsettled pattern taking shape.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- A group of people, including state lawmakers and top SIU officials, are working together to overhaul the Pyramid State Recreation Area.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- A group of people, including state lawmakers and top SIU officials, are working together to overhaul the Pyramid State Recreation Area.