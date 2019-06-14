Wet weather for the weekend

WSIL - The chance for rain and storms returns to the area for the weekend. Some storms could produce locally heavy rain and strong gusty winds. Organized severe weather is not expected, BUT, an isolated storm or two could produce damaging wind gusts. The WSIL weather app on your smart phone could be handy the next few days.

Heavy rain is possible and the risk seems highest in our northern most counties.

Jim will have the latest look at radar and projected rain totals on News 3 this evening.