WSIL takes home 3 Illinois Broadcasters Association awards

From left: Weekend Anchor Roni Leforge, News Director Mike Snuffer, Photojournalist Randy Livingston From left: Weekend Anchor Roni Leforge, News Director Mike Snuffer, Photojournalist Randy Livingston

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- The Illinois Broadcasters Association (IBA) awarded WSIL-TV multiple Silverdome Awards in Springfield Thursday.

Roni LeForge took home top honors as "Best Reporter" and Randy Livingston won "Best Photojournalist."

The News 3 team also won "Best Spot News" for our coverage of the tornado that hit Williamson County in April 2018.  

