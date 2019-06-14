Bar featured in 'Gone Girl' to reopen this month - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Bar featured in 'Gone Girl' to reopen this month

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - A Missouri bar that served as a set location for the movie "Gone Girl" will reopen later this month.

The Southeast Missourian reports that The Bar in downtown Cape Girardeau had been closed since last fall. Representative for the management company that owns it and several other downtown properties say the establishment will resume serving drinks on June 27.

Formerly a catering business, the corner site was transformed into The Bar for the 2014 film "Gone Girl" starring Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike and Neil Patrick Harris. After the movie was released, the set was converted into a real restaurant and bar.

General manager Derek Vaughn says it will no longer serve food and will only be open Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. Hours will be from 4 p.m. until 1:30 a.m.

