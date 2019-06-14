Flour recalled over E. coli concerns

(WSIL) -- Thousands of cases of all-purpose flour are being recalled because they might contain E. coli.

King Arthur Flour, Inc. is voluntarily recalling thousands of cases of its 5 lb. Unbleached All-Purpose Flour after being notified that the wheat used in the flour had been linked to an E. coli outbreak.

The bags, which had been shipped to retailers such as Target and Walmart, were pulled from store shelves as a precaution. No illnesses have been reported.

The products affected by the recall have Lot and Best By dates of:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

Costumers should not use the recalled product and should instead throw it away or return it to the store.

Customers with questions about the recall can call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at (866) 797-9178.

