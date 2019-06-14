Flour recalled over E. coli concerns - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Flour recalled over E. coli concerns

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

(WSIL) -- Thousands of cases of all-purpose flour are being recalled because they might contain E. coli. 

King Arthur Flour, Inc. is voluntarily recalling thousands of cases of its 5 lb. Unbleached All-Purpose Flour after being notified that the wheat used in the flour had been linked to an E. coli outbreak. 

The bags, which had been shipped to retailers such as Target and Walmart, were pulled from store shelves as a precaution. No illnesses have been reported. 

The products affected by the recall have Lot and Best By dates of:

       BEST USED BY 12/07/19   LOT:   L18A07C
       BEST USED BY 12/08/19   LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B
       BEST USED BY 12/14/19   LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

Costumers should not use the recalled product and should instead throw it away or return it to the store. 

Customers with questions about the recall can call the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at (866) 797-9178.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.