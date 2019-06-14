Big crowds, extra police expected at Blues' celebration - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Big crowds, extra police expected at Blues' celebration

Posted: Updated:

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Organizers of the celebration to honor the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues expect a massive crowd, and security will be tight.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected Saturday for a parade and rally beneath the Gateway Arch to celebrate the Blues' first-ever NHL championship. The Blues beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 Wednesday in the decisive Game 7.

Blues Chief Revenue Officer Steve Chapman says that in addition to players and coaches, the parade and rally will feature retired Blues players as well as Laila Anderson, the 11-year-old girl fighting a rare disease who served as the team's inspiration.

Police Capt. Renee Kriesmann says city police will be joined by officers from St. Louis County and the Missouri State Highway Patrol. Rally attendees will go through security check-points.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.