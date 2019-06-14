4 vehicles involved in I-57 crash

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Four vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday on Interstate 57 in Franklin County.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-57 near mile post 71.

Illinois State Police say a van was on the shoulder of the interstate with a flat tire.

A green 1996 Honda Accord was slowing down for traffic in that area when it was hit from behind by a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Both cars had minor damage.

A white Volvo semi traveling behind the cars swerved to avoid the accident and was hit by a red International semi, causing major damage to both vehicles.

The driver of the International was cited for following too closely and driving too fast for conditions.

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra was cited for following too closely, driving too fast for conditions, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle.

One lane of I-57 was closed for approximately an hour.

