4 vehicles involved in I-57 crash - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4 vehicles involved in I-57 crash

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Four vehicles were involved in a crash Thursday on Interstate 57 in Franklin County.

It happened around 12:50 p.m. Thursday on southbound I-57 near mile post 71.

Illinois State Police say a van was on the shoulder of the interstate with a flat tire. 

A green 1996 Honda Accord was slowing down for traffic in that area when it was hit from behind by a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra. Both cars had minor damage.

A white Volvo semi traveling behind the cars swerved to avoid the accident and was hit by a red International semi, causing major damage to both vehicles. 

The driver of the International was cited for following too closely and driving too fast for conditions. 

The driver of the Hyundai Elantra was cited for following too closely, driving too fast for conditions, and operating an uninsured motor vehicle. 

One lane of I-57 was closed for approximately an hour. 
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.