Jury rejects St. Louis police officer's gender bias lawsuit - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Jurors have rejected a high-ranking St. Louis police officer's claim that her colleague was promoted to deputy chief instead of her because of gender bias.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the jury ruled against Lt. Col. Rochelle Jones on Thursday. Her lawsuit alleged gender discrimination in the 2015 promotion of Ronnie Robinson to lieutenant colonel, the second-highest rank in the department. Jones was a major at the time.

Jones' lawyer J.C. Pleban said in closing arguments that former police Chief Sam Dotson "picked a man to be elevated to this men's club."

Deputy city counselor Nancy Kistler said Dotson promoted Robinson because he was the strongest candidate. She said Dotson also had a record of promoting women.

Jones and Pleban said they plan to appeal.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

