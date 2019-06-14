Endangered birds could stop the music at Chicago beach fest - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Endangered birds could stop the music at Chicago beach fest

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - Some endangered birds could ground a Chicago beachfront music festival proposed for late August.

Promoters of Mamby on the Beach are seeking a permit from the Chicago Park District to move the show to Montrose Beach on the city's north side. But two piping plovers lately have been making the beach their home. Four eggs were discovered and turned over to the Lincoln Park Zoo this week.

Louise Clemency of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service says the plovers are hanging around and appear to be making a new nest. The Chicago Sun-Times and Chicago Tribune report that objections to the music festival go beyond the birds.

Promoter Jerry Mickelson says it's possible the show could move off the beach due to high water. A permit hasn't been approved yet but tickets already are available.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.