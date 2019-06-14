Artist showcases Marion landmarks - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Artist showcases Marion landmarks

Posted: Updated:

MARION (WSIL) -- A Marion artist has captured the essence of the city one sketch at a time.

Saturday, June 15 is the book launch party for Shawn Vincelette's latest project, The Marion Landmarks Series Volume 2. The event is at Pookie's in Marion and begins at 5 o'clock. 

A documentary of the process will be screened at 6 p.m. and Shawn will be on hand to sign copies until about 8 p.m. 

You can learn more here.

