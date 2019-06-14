Nominate a business for BBB 'TORCH Award'

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- The Better Business Bureau TORCH Awards recognize companies and charities that are committed to exceptional standards for ethical business practices and service to their customers, employees, suppliers, and communities.

The group looks for businesses and nonprofits that others will want to emulate.

TORCH Award winners must show creativity in their ability to manage customer expectations, provide excellent customer service and resolve disputes. They must demonstrate the ways they inspire their workforce to adopt and communicate their ethics and further their mission. They must embody truth in advertising and help foster ethics within their industry and community.

When is the TORCH Awards Ceremony held?

Thursday, October 3, 2019. 5:30pm-7 at Drury Convention Center

How are winners selected? What happens if you win?

Winners are chosen by a panel comprising past TORCH Award winners.

Benefits for winners include:

Winners’ names will be used in promotions for the TORCH Awards. Winners will be recognized at their regional event. They will receive a personalized crystal trophy that can be displayed in their offices.

After the event, recipients of the TORCH Award may advertise that they have won the TORCH Award. This advertising must be within the service area of this BBB, and it must indicate the year that the company won the TORCH Award.

Being named a BBB TORCH Award winner may add to an organization’s reputation and prestige, confirming the confidence placed in it by its stakeholders.

Potential for promotion on BBB home page with paid placement of photo representing the winner's company.

Organizations that have won TORCH awards previously will be eligible to apply again five years after their previous win.

Apply now for the 2019 TORCH Awards!