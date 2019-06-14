Crash spills cocoa powder, batteries on freeway in Indiana - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash spills cocoa powder, batteries on freeway in Indiana

Posted: Updated:

BURNS HARBOR, Ind. (AP) - A crash involving two semi-trucks closed a stretch of freeway in northwestern Indiana and scattered cargo including cocoa powder and batteries.

No one was injured in the early Friday crash along eastbound Interstate 94 in Burns Harbor.

Indiana State Police say a truck driven by 70-year-old Radmilo Samardzio of Ballwin, Missouri, pulled over with its emergency hazard lights on so he could get a bottle of water when a truck driven by 57-year-old Steven S. Dare of Hudsonville, Michigan, collided with the truck.

Police say a preliminary investigation found Dare reached to get something, causing the truck to drift.

Samardzio was hauling food products including cocoa powder, while Dare was hauling merchandise including about 100 pounds (45 kilograms) of lithium batteries. Police say some batteries leaked, briefly causing small fires.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.