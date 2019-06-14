Rounds of showers and storms return this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Brrr! You didn't sleep through summer and jump straight to fall, it really is in the 40s in mid-June across parts of southern Illinois early Friday morning. While our record that we use here at the station is 44º (1933), Cape Girardeau tied a record low at 52º (2014) and Paducah did the same at 51º (1985).

The cool, dry weather this week will come to an end this weekend with a very unsettled pattern taking shape. A front wobbling back and forth and fast moving disturbances moving through the upper atmosphere will result in multiple waves of showers and storms through the weekend and likely much of next week.

An isolated strong storm or two can't be ruled out on Saturday and Sunday, but the main concern will be potential for localized heavy rain, especially where storms track over the same areas multiple times. If you're camping this weekend or have any kind of outdoor plans, stay up-to-date with the latest forecast on the WSIL Weather App.

Pattern switches back to very unsettled this weekend. Rainfall projection maps are junk IMO, because it's going to depend on where and how the storms set up, but there's potential for localized heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding and also slow the fall along the MS River pic.twitter.com/qkMxSrmL3l — Nick Hausen (@NickHausenWx) June 13, 2019







Meteorologist Nick Hausen will break down the details on when to expect the best chances for storms on News 3 This Morning.