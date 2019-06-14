Rounds of showers and storms return this weekend

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The cool, dry weather this week will come to an end this weekend with a very unsettled pattern taking shape.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- The cool, dry weather this week will come to an end this weekend with a very unsettled pattern taking shape.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- A group of people, including state lawmakers and top SIU officials, are working together to overhaul the Pyramid State Recreation Area.
PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- A group of people, including state lawmakers and top SIU officials, are working together to overhaul the Pyramid State Recreation Area.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency is using ten pumps to send floodwater downstream and away from Grand Tower.
JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency is using ten pumps to send floodwater downstream and away from Grand Tower.
MARION (WSIL) -- A new assisted living home for Veterans is opening in Marion.
MARION (WSIL) -- A new assisted living home for Veterans is opening in Marion.
NEW YORK (AP) - Coinciding with Pride Month, the Discovery Family cartoon series "My Little Pony" has introduced a same-sex couple on the show for the first time.
NEW YORK (AP) - Coinciding with Pride Month, the Discovery Family cartoon series "My Little Pony" has introduced a same-sex couple on the show for the first time.
MARION (WSIL) -- Some children in Marion don't have access to meals during the summertime, so the community center makes a priority of serving nutritious meals to these children.
MARION (WSIL) -- Some children in Marion don't have access to meals during the summertime, so the community center makes a priority of serving nutritious meals to these children.
CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- The city of Crainville is rebuilding a one-half-mile section of East Grand Avenue between Hurricane Road and Hafer Road.
CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- The city of Crainville is rebuilding a one-half-mile section of East Grand Avenue between Hurricane Road and Hafer Road.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The meteorologist who was taken off the air after he called out his television station on the unpopular "Code Red" weather alert has been fired.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The meteorologist who was taken off the air after he called out his television station on the unpopular "Code Red" weather alert has been fired.
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Testimony in the trial of a former University of Illinois doctoral student accused of killing a visiting scholar from China revealed that the defendant bought Drano and garbage bags three days after the slaying.
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Testimony in the trial of a former University of Illinois doctoral student accused of killing a visiting scholar from China revealed that the defendant bought Drano and garbage bags three days after the slaying.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale firefighters have new equipment that will help them better serve citizens of the city.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale firefighters have new equipment that will help them better serve citizens of the city.