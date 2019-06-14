Missy Elliott, in tears, gets inducted into Songwriters Hall - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missy Elliott, in tears, gets inducted into Songwriters Hall

2019-06-14

By MESFIN FEKADU
AP Music Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Missy Elliott, the creative mastermind who has written hit songs for a number of female acts and created camaraderie among women in the music industry, felt the love back from her musical sisters as she was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

During a performance Thursday, Lizzo brought Elliott's colorful music videos to life in an ensemble similar to what Elliott sported in the late '90s - the finger wave hairdo included.

Queen Latifah inducted Elliott with kind words. And even Michelle Obama, in a taped video, took her turn to say how much of a Missy Elliott fan she is.

It all brought Elliott to tears near the end of her 10-minute speech.

Yusuf/Cat Stevens and John Prine were also inducted into the 2019 class.

Associated Press Writer Brooke Lefferts contributed to this report.

