Group works to boost resources for Pyramid State Recreation Area

PERRY CO. (WSIL) -- A group of people, including state lawmakers and top SIU officials, are working together to overhaul the Pyramid State Recreation Area.

"You've got a great gift here, but you have to take care of," SIU interim chancellor John Dunn said.

Dunn grew up near the Pyramid State Recreation Area in Perry County and still works to keep it beautiful.

"Pyramid State Park is a beautiful natural resource for this part of the area in the country," Dunn said. "And there's much more to come in terms of developing it, making it even nicer, and a place for people to go to and really enjoy."

The park has fallen on hard times recently, largely due to a lack of funding for maintenance.

State Sen. Paul Schimpf, R-Waterloo, helped develop a Memorandum of Understanding between the Illinois Department of Natural Resources and SIU. The pact authorized the SIU Office of Economic and Regional Development to draft a strategic plan, which consists of five goals, all aimed at improving how the park can be utilized.

One of the key goals is securing more funding, and Dunn said the group is looking for money wherever they can, especially individual donors.

Dunn said, "The more voices we have, the more people, trying to get some folks to also donate some money that we can match as we go out and apply for grants and we've had some success in that area, so we're pleased about that."

More information on how to donate can be found here. A link to the strategic plan can be found here.

Public comments are still being accepted on the plan until June 21. Then, the group plans to present its plan to IDNR during the Grand American World Trapshooting Championships in August.