Haven House assisted living home for veterans to open in Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- A new assisted living home for veterans is opening in Marion.

The Haven House will provide around-the-clock care for nine veterans. 

The West Frankfort Elks Club helped secure a $19,000 grant through the Home Depot for more renovations.

Haven House is scheduled to open June 28.

