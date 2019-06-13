Pumps are working around the clock at the Big Muddy River Levee - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Pumps are working around the clock at the Big Muddy River Levee

JACKSON COUNTY (WSIL) -- Nearly 50,000 gallons of floodwater per minute are being pumped into the Big Muddy River to relieve flooding near Grand Tower.

The Jackson County Emergency Management Agency is using ten pumps to send floodwater downstream and away from Grand Tower.

The pumps will have monitoring 24 hours a day/ 7 days a week until all the water is gone, which may take weeks.

