Testimony: Suspect bought Drano after Chinese scholar death - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Testimony in the trial of a former University of Illinois doctoral student accused of killing a visiting scholar from China revealed that the defendant bought Drano and garbage bags three days after the slaying.
  
The detail came Thursday during the second day of the federal murder trial of Brendt Christensen in the June 2017 death of 26-year-old Yingying Zhang.
  
The (Champaign) News-Gazette reports that an FBI agent testified about the massive search for Zhang that extended from local parks to a coal mine 30 miles (48 kilometers) away but didn't produce any evidence of what happened to Zhang who's never been found and who is presumed dead.
  
Prosecutors say she was raped, choked, stabbed and beaten with a baseball bat before being decapitated.
  
Thursday's testimony came a day after defense attorneys, hoping to spare Christensen the death penalty, acknowledged he killed Zhang.

