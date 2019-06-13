One more dry day ahead before the rain chances return

WSIL -- It was another gorgeous day today, with quite a bit of sunshine and seasonably cool temperatures.

The clear skies and cool temperatures will stick with us tonight, low temperatures are expected to dip into the 50s. It's hard to believe but you may want a jacket early tomorrow morning. We will kick off our Friday with more sunshine but clouds will increase into the afternoon and evening. Winds will also shift out of the south tomorrow warming highs back into the upper 70s and low 80s. It'll be another great day to enjoy the outdoors.

The chance for showers and storms returns this weekend.

Meteorologist Nick Hausen will have the latest update tomorrow morning on News 3.