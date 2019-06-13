No cost clinic in Cairo - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

No cost clinic in Cairo

CAIRO (WSIL) -- If you have a cold, tooth pain, or need to get your eyes checked, you can find help at no cost in Cairo. The Armed Forces has set up a temporary no cost clinic.

Captain Lance Burgess, the site officer in charge of southern Illinois operation in Cairo, says anyone who needs medical, dental, or vision care can come down to Cairo High school to receive all of it for no cost. 

"We brought a pharmacy with us, a small pharmacy will call it. Things you generally see in a urgent care setting we could handle here as well," says Burgess. 

The Armed Forces are participating in a Innovative Readiness Training program. More than 60 members from the Air National Guard, Navy Reserve, and Air Force Reserve  will go through training as they provide services to those who need physicals, dental fillings, eye exams, and more.

"The benefit really does come to the military, we taken this time to have this training. This is really something we're required to do," says Burgess.

 Services are done by a first-come, first-served basis. Officials say people seeking services do not have to bring proof of insurance or proof of residency. 

Officials add you don't have to be a resident from the county to seek services.There are three locations where you can receive no cost services. 

Cairo Junior/Senior High School    4201 Sycamore Street, Cairo, Ill. 62914
Ballard Memorial High School        3561 Paducah Rd., Barlow, Ky. 42024
Miner Baptist Church 416              State Highway H, Sikeston, Mo. 63801

The temporary no cost clinic runs Friday, June 14 through June 22. It will be open Monday, Wednesday, and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday and Thursday, the clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. The clinic will not be open on Sunday, June 16.
 


 

