Carbondale Fire Department gets new gear

Carbondale Fire Department gets new gear

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale firefighters have new equipment that will help them better serve citizens of the city. 

A grant from FEMA allowed the city to purchase 29 air packs and masks. The devices deliver fresh air to the firefighters while they work. 

These new devices reduce fatigue, and offer improved communication. The new air packs will extend work time from thirty minutes to forty-five. 

Mike Hertz, Carbondale Fire Chief, says the extended time is an asset to the entire community.

“Time matters in our field. In this job, minutes and seconds count. So, if we have the best, the most comfortable for us to be able to do our jobs, it’s better for the citizens, for the community," Hertz said.

The new gear in total cost just under $200,000 but thanks to the grant from FEMA, the city only covered roughly ten percent of the total cost.

