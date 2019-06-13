East Grand Avenue in Crainville closed - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

East Grand Avenue in Crainville closed

Posted: Updated:

CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- The city of Crainville is rebuilding a one-half-mile section of East Grand Avenue between Hurricane Road and Hafer Road. 

Part of the project includes removing an old water main to replace it with a newer and larger water main. 

City leaders say the larger main will provide the area with a larger volume of water. The new road is to have a concrete surface which the city expects to be more durable.

They also expect to solve the drainage problem that led to the deterioration of the old roadway. The new main is already in place, and city leaders plan to switch service to it soon, saying area residents will only incur a brief disruption in water service when that happens.

Crainville Mayor Ron Mitchell encourages residents to plan around the inconvenience, “I would just encourage everyone to be as patient as possible, because the crew is working very quickly and doing everything they can to help the residents down through that area to have the access they need to their property.”

The city plans to have the project completed by the time school starts in late August.

