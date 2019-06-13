Community center offers meals to kids

MARION (WSIL) -- Some children in Marion don't have access to meals during the summertime, so the community center makes a priority of serving nutritious meals to these children.

Stephanie Y. Willis, Executive Director of the Bolton Street Community Center says they don't just serve their neighborhood.

“We now serve everybody in the city of Marion, particularly through our child nutrition programs,” Willis said.

Volunteer and grandmother, Noveroline Straughter, knows her grandkids will eat well there, “You get a full course meal for them like vegetables, fruit, milk."

Staff are glad to help, but know there are more children they could be serving.

“We do know that there are children in the community, that when school is out they’re not getting the nutrition that they need. So, that is a big issue. So, that’s the one thing that we’re really trying to aim for is to get a lot more kids in here,” Willis said.

Margaret Walls, Supervisor of the Summer Meals Program, says they could serve more than twice the amount of kids they do now.

“It’s been in the 40s or 50s, we can feed up to 100 kids. The more kids we get, we can always up the numbers and feed more,” Walls said.

They are welcoming any and all kids 18 and under this summer.

“We’re an open site, so that means that any kid can come in, whether they walk, or take transportation from other people, or ride their bikes, they can all come in,” Willis said.

If you'd like more information, call (618) 997-1113 or visit the center's website.