Man arrested for animal cruelty seen on video at Fair Oaks Farms

(WSIL) -- Police have made an arrest in a case of animal abuse at Indiana's largest dairy producer.
(WSIL) -- Police have made an arrest in a case of animal abuse at Indiana's largest dairy producer.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A long-running Carbondale concert series kicks off its 41st season Thursday.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A long-running Carbondale concert series kicks off its 41st season Thursday.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Flooding has closed a stretch of the northbound lane of Route 3 in Alexander County.
ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Flooding has closed a stretch of the northbound lane of Route 3 in Alexander County.
WEST CITY (WSIL) -- West City Water Department says service has been restored.
WEST CITY (WSIL) -- West City Water Department says service has been restored.
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month.
WASHINGTON (AP) - White House press secretary Sarah Sanders will be leaving the Trump administration at the end of the month.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- "Bowfishing 101" will explain the equipment, methods and regulations of the growing sport.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- "Bowfishing 101" will explain the equipment, methods and regulations of the growing sport.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A parade 52 years in the making will finally happen Saturday in St. Louis, when the city celebrates the Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup championship.
ST. LOUIS (AP) - A parade 52 years in the making will finally happen Saturday in St. Louis, when the city celebrates the Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup championship.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say all lanes of southbound Interstate 57 are back open.
FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- Illinois State Police say all lanes of southbound Interstate 57 are back open.
SEATTLE (AP) - A lawsuit claims Amazon is violating laws in at least eight states by recording children without consent through Alexa devices.
SEATTLE (AP) - A lawsuit claims Amazon is violating laws in at least eight states by recording children without consent through Alexa devices.
RIDGWAY (WSIL) -- In the heart of popcorn country, a baseball bat maker has gone from hobbyist to a well-known name in the sports industry.
RIDGWAY (WSIL) -- In the heart of popcorn country, a baseball bat maker has gone from hobbyist to a well-known name in the sports industry.