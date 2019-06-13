Man arrested for animal cruelty seen on video at Fair Oaks Farms

(WSIL) -- Police have made an arrest in a case of animal abuse at Indiana's largest dairy producer. The arrest comes after the release of disturbing undercover video showing the abuse of calves at the facility.

Shannon Ross, an Animal Rights Advocate says, "I would not be okay with you doing this to my dog so I'm not okay with you doing it to a pig or cow. They have the same capacity to feel they have the same capacity to suffer."

Animal rights activists protested the abuse of calves at Indiana's Fair Oaks Farms the same day that authorities announced an arrest in the case.

Police took 36-year-old Edgar Gardozo-Vasquez into custody on a warrant for animal cruelty.

It follows the release of an undercover video of abuse at the facility captured by an investigator for the advocacy group, Animal Recovery Mission.

Joel Kerr, the Indiana Animal Rights Alliance Executive Director says, "It showed what we thought it would show after following what they do for years."

The footage is graphic showing calves being subjected to treatment including beatings, force feeding, and more.

Fair Oaks Farms founder Mike McCloskey said in a statement that he was "disgusted" by the actions seen in the footage and says four employees have been fired. He says three of them had been fired prior to the video release. The fourth was fired after he was seen abusing animals in the video released by Animal Rights Advocate.

He also went into what the company is doing to prevent animal cruelty from happening again including setting up monitored video surveillance 24 hours a day. You can click here to listen to his full statement.

You can click the links below to see video taken by the investigators showing the animal abuse. We must warn you they are hard to watch.

Video released 6/12/19

Video released 6/11/19

Video released 6/6/19

Video released 6/3/19