Windhorst, Bryant admonish Reproductive Health Act's passage

SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois lawmakers continue speaking out against the Reproductive Health Act (RHA).

Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed the RHA into law Wednesday surrounded by the state legislators who pushed it through the General Assembly. Republican Rep. Patrick Windhorst, R-Metropolis, said the signing marked a sad day for Illinois.

Windhorst said the contents of the RHA were released just one hour before a committee meeting on the bill.

Windhorst said:

To race through a bill of this magnitude in a short seven day period does not serve the best interests of the taxpayers of Illinois or the unborn babies that this legislation will effect. People on both sides of this issue have strongly-held, deeply-personal feelings on this issue. As a father of two children, as a pro-life legislator, and as a member of the House of Representatives sworn to uphold the inalienable rights guaranteed to all people under the Constitution of the United States, I firmly opposed SB 25. This new law establishes abortion as a fundamental right on par with life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness guaranteed to all Americans.

Rep. Terri Bryant, R-Murphysboro, is also a vocal opponent of the law. She drove to Springfield when she found out SB25 was going to committee.

Bryant said:

The smiles and laughter shared by Democrat politicians at the signing ceremony at the Capitol on Wednesday are outmatched by the tears being shed by millions of Illinoisans like me that find this action disgusting. This week my husband and I were proud to write a personal check to Pregnancy Matters of Carbondale. I have also pledged to donate any increase that I receive in pay as a legislator every month to Pregnancy Matters. The work that they do in support of women and babies is truly God’s work, and as Illinois lurches left and becomes an abortion destination, I will continue to support women and unborn babies in every way that I can.

Pregnancy Matters is an organization that counsels women to choose an option besides abortion if they cannot keep their baby.