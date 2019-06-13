Lane reductions to begin next week

(WSIL) -- Drivers in Massac and Pulaski counties could experience delays on Illinois Route 169 next week.

Weather permitting, beginning Monday, June 17 at 7 a.m., work will begin on the shoulders, in the eastbound and westbound lanes. Crews will be working on Route 169 between Route 37 and Highway 45.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane and controlled by flaggers. Drivers need to reduce speed and use caution when driving through the work zone.