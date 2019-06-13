Ramp closure planned for Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Drivers will have to find a new route to Interstate 57 in Alexander County.

Starting Monday, June 17 at 7 a.m., the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) will close the southbound on ramp at mile post 1, from Route 3.

The ramp, near Cairo, will be closed for pavement replacement.

A marked detour will be in place to direct drivers to access I-57 southbound via Illinois 37, near Mounds.

The ramp is expected to be closed for approximately 3 weeks.