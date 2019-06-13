When law enforcement issue Amber, Nixle alerts

CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- The city of Crainville is rebuilding a one-half-mile section of East Grand Avenue between Hurricane Road and Hafer Road.
CRAINVILLE (WSIL) -- The city of Crainville is rebuilding a one-half-mile section of East Grand Avenue between Hurricane Road and Hafer Road.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The meteorologist who was taken off the air after he called out his television station on the unpopular "Code Red" weather alert has been fired.
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) - The meteorologist who was taken off the air after he called out his television station on the unpopular "Code Red" weather alert has been fired.
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Testimony in the trial of a former University of Illinois doctoral student accused of killing a visiting scholar from China revealed that the defendant bought Drano and garbage bags three days after the slaying.
PEORIA, Ill. (AP) - Testimony in the trial of a former University of Illinois doctoral student accused of killing a visiting scholar from China revealed that the defendant bought Drano and garbage bags three days after the slaying.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale firefighters have new equipment that will help them better serve citizens of the city.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale firefighters have new equipment that will help them better serve citizens of the city.
(WSIL) -- When a child goes missing, law enforcement know time is of the essence and getting word out to the public to keep an eye out is vital.
(WSIL) -- When a child goes missing, law enforcement know time is of the essence and getting word out to the public to keep an eye out is vital.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Drivers will have to find a new route to Interstate 57 in Alexander County.
ALEXANDER COUNTY (WSIL) -- Drivers will have to find a new route to Interstate 57 in Alexander County.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro business is helping St. Louis Blues fans celebrate the team's first championship.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro business is helping St. Louis Blues fans celebrate the team's first championship.
(WSIL) -- Crews will be working on Route 169 between Route 37 and Highway 45.
(WSIL) -- Crews will be working on Route 169 between Route 37 and Highway 45.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Sloan's Gymnastic and Dance is receiving $4,000 for its trip to the World Championship.
WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Sloan's Gymnastic and Dance is receiving $4,000 for its trip to the World Championship.
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois lawmakers continue speaking out against the Reproductive Health Act (RHA).
SPRINGFIELD (WSIL) -- Southern Illinois lawmakers continue speaking out against the Reproductive Health Act (RHA).