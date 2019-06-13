When law enforcement issue Amber, Nixle alerts

(WSIL) -- When a child goes missing, law enforcement know time is of the essence and getting word out to the public to keep an eye out is vital.

Many people might think that means sending out an Amber Alert to phones and billboards.

However, Williamson County Deputy Brian Murrah says there are guidelines law enforcement agencies across the country must follow to issue an Amber Alert.

Those include the child must be under the age of 16, police must believe the child is in danger, and there has to be enough information to give to the public.

Murrah says police must gather enough information to make the alert worth sending out, "It's not enough for us to say we're looking for a four-door car. That's when you get into the vehicle description, and the suspect description, and the information on the child."

Lastly, law enforcement must prove an abduction took place.

Murrah says that will vary from case to case, "Of course video would be a huge thing, eye witnesses would kick in."

The deputy adds that often children are kidnapped by one of their parents and text or phone messages can prove an abduction, "Then messages or communications between the one parent and the other."

If law enforcement can't prove a child has been abducted, there are still other tools like Nixle Alerts. Local governments send text messages or e-mails to residents who have signed up.

Kelly Norris, with Williamson County Emergency Management Agency, says the alerts can be sent to specific neighborhoods or towns.

"Instead of text messaging the whole county, you can text message that area," she explains. "So if somebody might have wandered away from their home, and it’s happened immediately, then you can just text message the people in the area."

Users will get details about the missing child or person and then a link with more information.

"Just enough to get the word out, and then the rest of the information would go to an email," Norris says.

Local governments can also opt to push Nixle Alerts to social media such as Facebook and Twitter.