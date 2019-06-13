41st annual Sunset Concert series kicks off in Carbondale - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

41st annual Sunset Concert series kicks off in Carbondale

Posted: Updated:

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A long-running Carbondale concert series kicks off its 41st season Thursday.

Austin, Texas-based artist Donovan Keith takes to the steps of Shryock Auditorium, with his own unique brand of soul rock.

This season's concert series also includes Kentucky alt-country group The Josephines, Jamaican reggae artist Raging Fyah, and Mississippi blues guitarist Christone "Kingfish" Ingram.

The concerts take place every Thursday through July and are free to the public.

To see a full list of concerts, click here.
 

