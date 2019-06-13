Flooding closes part of Route 3 in Alexander County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Flooding closes part of Route 3 in Alexander County

Posted: Updated:

ALEXANDER CO. (WSIL) -- Flooding has closed a stretch of the northbound lane of Route 3 in Alexander County.

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) says the closure is between Gale and McClure.

Warnings are now in place to alert drivers.

IDOT officials say the closure will remain in place until the waters recede. 

You can see more of News 3's flooding coverage here.
 

