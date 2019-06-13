West Frankfort gifts dance team $4,000 for competition

WEST FRANKFORT (WSIL) -- Sloan's Gymnastic and Dance is receiving $4,000 for its trip to the World Championship.

West Frankfort Mayor Tom Jordan and city council members decided Tuesday to pay for the group's entry fees into the competition. The city uses money that it receives from gaming and invests back into youth.

To raise funds, the studio has held a bake and rummage sale, as well as waited tables at several restaurants.

Owner Mary Alice Kutcosky says the city's help will provide some financial relief to dancers and their families.

"I was just shocked. I was just shocked," Kutcosky recalls. "I told them it would be awesome if you gave us this much for our entry fees, it would help the kids so much, but we'll take anything. I just never dreamed they would give us that much money."

Altogether, 27 dancers will be traveling to New Jersey, right outside the Big Apple, July 27th - August 5th for the competition.

Three years ago, the studio won the World Championship against a team from China.