Murphysboro business makes St. Louis Blues championship shirts

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- A Murphysboro business is helping St. Louis Blues fans celebrate the team's first championship.

Silkworm has a contract with a company to produce youth shirts with the team's Stanley Cup championship logos.

Business owner Bob Chambers said crews worked overnight, starting when the team won around 10 p.m. Wednesday, to produce 6,500 shirts.

As a Blues fan, working with several other fans to produce the shirts, he said it's an amazing experience.

"It's a story we're going to be able to tell 10, 15 years from now: Hey, you remember when we had to come in that one night and print those St. Louis Blues shirts when they won that fantastic series back in 2019?" Chambers said. "It's just a great thing to do, a great thing to be a part of."

Chambers said Silkworm prints shirts for the Cardinals and Blues whenever they make a playoff run.

That deal, which also included the Rams when the NFL team was in St. Louis, has been in place for the last 15 years.

