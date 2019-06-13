Bowfishing 101 program at Giant City State Park

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Giant City State Park is hosting a free program on bowfishing.

"Bowfishing 101" will explain the equipment, methods and regulations of the growing sport. Participants will also get a chance to do some hands-on learning using fish targets.

The program is scheduled for 1:00 - 3:00 p.m. Saturday, July 6. It's free and geared to beginners.

Space is limited. To register, call (618) 457-4836.