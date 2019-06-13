Man badly hurt in St. Louis Co. officer-involved shooting - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man badly hurt in St. Louis Co. officer-involved shooting

Posted: Updated:

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. (AP) - A man is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by police in St. Louis County.

Police were called Wednesday night to a report that the 31-year-old suspect shot at a woman. The man got away.

Late Thursday morning, St. Louis County police say detectives went to the business where the man works in Maryland Heights. Police say that as the man tried to run he pulled a gun and turned toward officers.

A 31-year-old officer shot the suspect. The officer and the suspect were not identified.

Police Chief Jon Belmar says a gun was recovered at the scene.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.