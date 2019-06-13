Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues Saturday - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Parade, rally to honor Stanley Cup champion Blues Saturday

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A parade 52 years in the making will finally happen Saturday in St. Louis, when the city celebrates the Blues' first-ever Stanley Cup championship.

The Blues defeated the Boston Bruins 4-1 in Wednesday's Game 7 in Boston. The Blues joined the NHL as an expansion team in 1967 and had never before won a championship.

The Blues took to Twitter Thursday to announce celebration plans. A parade will start at noon at 18th and Market Street and head east. A rally will then take place beneath the Gateway Arch.

Fans attending the celebration may want to bring an umbrella. Rain is in the forecast.

