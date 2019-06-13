Traffic impacted by crash on I-57 in Franklin County - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Traffic impacted by crash on I-57 in Franklin County

UPDATED 1:30 p.m. THURSDAY, JUNE 13, 2019

Illinois State Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route after a crash on southbound Interstate 57. 

Trooper Bridget Rice says the crash is at mile post 70.5. 

Drivers should avoid the area

ORIGINAL STORY 

FRANKLIN CO. (WSIL) -- There's been a crash on Interstate 57 in the southbound lanes near the Benton exit.

According to the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency drivers are urged to avoid the area.

Stay with News 3 for updates. 

