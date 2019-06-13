Indiana man appeals 120-year child molestation sentence - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Indiana man appeals 120-year child molestation sentence

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A southern Indiana man is appealing his 120-year prison sentence for molesting children while working at a YMCA and at an elementary school.

Twenty-year-old Michael Begin Jr.'s attorneys filed their notice to appeal his sentence on May 29 and the appeal's transcript was completed in early June.

The Jeffersonville man had pleaded guilty to 20 counts of child molestation . A Clark County judge sentenced him in April to the maximum 120-year sentence, with the final 20 years to be served on probation.

The News and Tribune reports that because Begin pleaded guilty, he cannot appeal his convictions, but can challenge his sentence.

Authorities say Begin molested 20 children between the ages of 3 and 8 while working at the Clark County Family YMCA and as an elementary school teaching assistant.

