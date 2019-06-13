Crash at Chicago bus stop leaves 5 people injured - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Crash at Chicago bus stop leaves 5 people injured

CHICAGO (AP) - Four people at a Chicago bus stop have been injured after a car slammed into them following a crash with another vehicle.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles also was hurt in the 6:30 a.m. Thursday crash in Calumet Heights on the city's south side.

Two people were listed in serious to critical condition at a hospital. Two others were in fair to serious condition at another hospital, while the fifth victim was listed in good condition at a third hospital.

The initial crash is under investigation.

