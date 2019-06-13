Local park vandalized again - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Local park vandalized again

HAMILTON CO. (WSIL) -- Investigators are once again searching for vandals who damaged park swings in Broughton.

Sheriff's deputies recently used their own money to buy new swings for the park after vandals cut the swing seats in half.

Now the swing chains have been damaged. If you have tips on what happened call the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 643-2511.

