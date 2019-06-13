Senior therapy group debuts at Union County Hospital

SEATTLE (AP) - A lawsuit claims Amazon is violating laws in at least eight states by recording children without consent through Alexa devices.
RIDGWAY (WSIL) -- In the heart of popcorn country, a baseball bat maker has gone from hobbyist to a well-known name in the sports industry.
MACOMB, Ill. (AP) - The federal government is giving Western Illinois University $375,000 to keep researching the state's bobcat population.
West City residents will be without water while crews repair a water main break.
HAMILTON CO. (WSIL) -- Swings at a Hamilton County park have been vandalized for a second time.
ANNA (WSIL) -- The Senior Solutions Service Line is an outpatient group therapy program.
(WSIL) -- You have an opportunity to give the gift of life at the upcoming WSIL Summer Blood Drives.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Several citizens expressed frustration Wednesday over what they say is a lack of communication about the old Koppers Wood Treatment site.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who ran out of gas on an interstate was kidnapped by a truck driver who handcuffed her and threatened to rape her.
ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- The St. Louis Blues are the 2019 NHL Champions.
