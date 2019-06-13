Senior therapy group debuts at Union County Hospital

ANNA (WSIL) -- Union County Hospital has a new therapy service for seniors experiencing symptoms of depression or anxiety.

The Senior Solutions Service Line is an outpatient group therapy program.

Aging can bring many joys, but the Service Line is for those 65 and older, that struggle with the aging process.

Individuals may benefit from the program if they are experiencing any of the following common indicators or triggers:

Recently experienced a traumatic event

Lost a spouse or close family member

Loss of interest in previously enjoyed activities

Changes in appetite

Difficulty sleeping

Loss of energy

Feelings of sadness or grief lasting more than two weeks

Feelings of worthlessness or hopelessness

Following an individual assessment, participants meet up to three times per week in a group setting.

The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other professionals.

Family members, physicians, or other health professionals can refer individuals to the program.

For more information, call the Union County Hospital Senior Solutions program at 618-833-4505.