Mural of Muhammad Ali vandalized in Kentucky - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mural of Muhammad Ali vandalized in Kentucky

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A vandal has painted the words "racist," ''antisemitic" and "homophobe" on a mural of boxing champ Muhammad Ali in Kentucky.

The words were painted in orange over Ali's portion of the "Kentucky Rushmore" mural that features other icons from the state, including Abraham Lincoln.

The mural is on the other side of a building that houses a candy store. The Courier-Journal quotes an employee at the shop as saying he first noticed the graffiti Wednesday morning.

The vandalism came days after Louisville's Ali Week, a celebration of the Kentucky native, who passed away in 2016.

The newspaper reports the words have since been painted over in white. It's unclear whether police have identified a suspect.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.