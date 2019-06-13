5 high schoolers selected as National Student Poets - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

5 high schoolers selected as National Student Poets

NEW YORK (AP) - Five 10th and 11th graders have been named National Student Poets and will serve as regional literary ambassadors through readings, workshops and other programs.

The winners, each of whom receive $5,000, include Christian Butterfield of Bowling Green, Kentucky; Julie Dawkins of Edmond, Oklahoma; and Taylor Fang of Logan, Utah. Other recipients announced Thursday were Salma Mohammad of Fishers, Indiana, and Alondra Uribe of New York City.

The initiative was created in 2011 and is managed by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. The winners were selected from than 20,000 applicants for Scholastic Art & Writing Awards. The student poets will be formally appointed during a July ceremony at the National Museum of the American Indian, in Washington, D.C.

