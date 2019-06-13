Man arrested after shots fired at vehicle on Chicago freeway - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man arrested after shots fired at vehicle on Chicago freeway

CHICAGO (AP) - A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with shots fired at a vehicle on Interstate 90 in Chicago.

Illinois State Police say the Cook County State's Attorney's Office approved a count of aggravated discharge of a firearm against Christopher Cruz of Chicago. Cruz faces a bond hearing Thursday.

A 45-year-old man told police that multiple shots were fired at his vehicle on May 6. The man was not wounded.

Cruz was arrested Wednesday.

