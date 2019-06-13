Mother mad about son's death after transfer to state prison - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Mother mad about son's death after transfer to state prison

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) - The mother of an inmate who died from severe abdominal inflammation less than hour after a St. Louis County vehicle dropped him off at a state prison says it should have been clear her son needed treatment.

Angela Nalcich's questions about the death of her son, 31-year-old Daniel Stout, comes after a series of three deaths earlier this year at the St. Louis County Jail resulted in criminal investigations. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that Stout had spent eight days in the jail for violating parole in a drug case before he was taken Tuesday to the Bonne Terre prison.

St. Francois County Coroner James Coplin says the situation "went downhill" after Stout vomited blood. An autopsy says he died from peritonitis caused by an ulcer that perforated his intestine.

