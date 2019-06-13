Floor coating replaced at Chicago skyscraper attraction - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Floor coating replaced at Chicago skyscraper attraction

Posted: Updated:

CHICAGO (AP) - A popular attraction at Chicago's tallest building was closed temporarily after minor cracking was found in the protective coating of its glass floor.

The cracks were in the coating of glass enclosures at Willis Tower that are known collectively as The Ledge. Visitors can walk into the four glass bays that are some 1,350 feet (411 meters) high and extend just over 4 feet (1.2 meters) beyond the building.

A Willis Tower official says the coating acts as a screen protector and was replaced Monday night. The Ledge then reopened. The official said no one was ever in danger.

The coating also cracked in May 2014 as visitors were taking photos on The Ledge.

The Willis Tower was once known as the Sears Tower. It's the second-tallest building in the U.S.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.