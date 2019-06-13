Centralia honors father and son duo

WSIL -- A Father son duo is being honored in Centralia.

Jeremey "Gus" Moss grew-up without his father. When Gus was 18-years-old he used a fake lottery ticket as a way to reconnect with his father, Donald "Pop" Pool. Through his Youtube channel, Gus was able to bring love and laughter into their relationship.

Pop died on July 12, 2018. Now, Gus is sharing their story of forgiveness and moving forward.

Moss first appeared on News 3 This Morning back in February. Since that time, the city of of Centralia has declared May 28, 2019 Gus and Pops Day.

Gus is also on tour with Dr. Torri J. She is the CEO of, The Fatherless Generation Foundation Inc. and has a web series & podcast. The tour is called, Beyond Fatherless, "I've Got Daddy Issues".

