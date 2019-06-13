West City without water - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

West City without water

WEST CITY (WSIL) -- West City is currently without water service due to a water main break on Central Street.

Crews are working to repair the leak and restore water service.

Once water service is restored, all West City Water customers will be under a Boil Order until further notice. 

