West City without water

ANNA (WSIL) -- The Senior Solutions Service Line is an outpatient group therapy program.
West City residents will be without water while crews repair a water main break.
(WSIL) -- You have an opportunity to give the gift of life at the upcoming WSIL Summer Blood Drives.
CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- After starting in the mid 50s, Thursday afternoon may actually be a bit brisk. A breeze out of the northwest combined with temperatures in the lower 70s could have some digging out a light jacket.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Several citizens expressed frustration Wednesday over what they say is a lack of communication about the old Koppers Wood Treatment site.
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who ran out of gas on an interstate was kidnapped by a truck driver who handcuffed her and threatened to rape her.
ST. LOUIS (WSIL) -- The St. Louis Blues are the 2019 NHL Champions.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- A plan is now in place to slow down traffic where a five-year-old was hit by a car and killed ten months ago.
CAIRO (WSIL) -- News 3 is getting an exclusive look inside some old buildings in Cairo that soon could bring a big boost to the community.
MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Kids can hit the green with Dad for free this weekend to celebrate Father's Day.
