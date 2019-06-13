Feeling more like the early part of May Thursday afternoon - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Feeling more like the early part of May Thursday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- While it's not exactly the best weather if you're wanting to head to the pool or lake, for mid-June, this is about as low as the warmth and humidity gets. 

After starting in the mid 50s, Thursday afternoon may actually be a bit brisk. A breeze out of the northwest combined with temperatures in the lower 70s could have some digging out a light jacket. 

For those loving this weather, you'll get one more cool, low humidity day on Friday before we return back towards a more summer-like feel this weekend. 

Storms will also make their return this weekend with multiple waves of showers and storms and potential for locally heavy rain. 

Meteorologist Nick Hausen has the latest on what to expect on News 3 This Morning. 

