Feeling more like the early part of May Thursday afternoon

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- While it's not exactly the best weather if you're wanting to head to the pool or lake, for mid-June, this is about as low as the warmth and humidity gets.

After starting in the mid 50s, Thursday afternoon may actually be a bit brisk. A breeze out of the northwest combined with temperatures in the lower 70s could have some digging out a light jacket.

For those loving this weather, you'll get one more cool, low humidity day on Friday before we return back towards a more summer-like feel this weekend.

Storms will also make their return this weekend with multiple waves of showers and storms and potential for locally heavy rain.

